Former Eagles head coach Andy Reid finally broke through his long-standing Super Bowl barricade earlier this month, leading the Chiefs to an improbable comeback win over the 49ers. In the biggest game of his career, Reid's team was prepared.

Reid, too, was prepared for a win, judging by his very strong sneaker choice for the big game. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday evening that Reid's jacket, hat, and sneakers from Super Bowl LIV are headed to Canton for a display on the game:

Recently received at the Hall: the hat, jacket and shoes worn by #Chiefs HC Andy Reid from #SuperBowlLIV. These items will go on display later this month in our Pro Football Today Gallery to commemorate the Chiefs championship!@NFL | @Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/tLiIJB64Gw — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 25, 2020

Andy was packing heat! The nicest touch on those sneakers:instead of saying "AIR" on the heel, they just read "A R", for Reid's initials. It's that kind of attention to detail that wins you championships.

The internet suddenly understood, collectively, how Reid reversed his bad playoff luck. It was the shoes:

Black Air Force's ehh, yeah he was taking that trophy home regardless if they won or not — Mitch (@mitchjk21) February 25, 2020

Black air forces! Big Red a real one and he was ready for war. — Jofra (@YoungHOKOO) February 25, 2020

The black forces explain how the Chiefs came back to rob the 49ers of that Lombardi trophy in the second half. 🤣💯🔥 — Alabamacation (@Stokes334) February 25, 2020

Bro Andy did not have to go that hard🔥💯 — I Am Skip (@yungskipdog) February 25, 2020

Somebody better buy him some new air forces now — ORG_Aurora (@OriginAurora) February 25, 2020

I wonder if someone in Philly put Reid on to the Air Forces, or if he added them to his repertoire in Kansas City.

The legend of Andy keeps growing.

Andy Reid's sick Super Bowl sneakers are headed to the Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia