Andy Reid's Monday press conference following Super Bowl LVII win
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's Monday press conference following Super Bowl LVII win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s why Chiefs coach Andy Reid almost called timeout before one of the Super Bowl’s biggest plays.
Yahoo Sports NFL Writers Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss what the future of the Kansas City Chiefs looks like after winning Super Bowl LVII.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
The message, of course, was sent with love.
For a team that had fallen in the biggest moment many players on the roster will ever experience — squandering an MVP-level performance from Jalen Hurts — the Eagles reacted with diplomacy.
The Eagles lost an instant-classic Super Bowl in excruciating fashion, watching a golden opportunity slip out of their hands largely because of their own breakdowns. By Adam Hermann
Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
Socks and football cleats seem like a pair that definitely shouldn't be broken up -- unless you're 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett, that is.
A look at 10 pivotal plays that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. By Reuben Frank
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on a bum ankle, showing he is on a fast path to one day supplanting Tom Brady as football's GOAT.
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
Rihanna took the stage for the first time in over six years at Super Bowl LVII, and the legend's riveting performance sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here's what fans had to say about the halftime show.
Henne delivered for the Chiefs at critical junctures of two different postseasons, including during this year's run to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments. “The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with [more]