Andy Reid's emotional shoutout to Philadelphia

A little piece of this was for Philly. A little piece of this was for the Eagles.

Andy Reid made sure to make that clear.

Reid is seven years removed from coaching the Eagles, but he still took the time Sunday night to give a shout-out to the team he coached for 14 years.

"I loved my time in Philadelphia," Reid said after winning his first Super Bowl. "Phenomenal players there. We were so close so many times and my heart went out to those players. The one thing that hurt was for the Luries and the players."

I asked Andy Reid about support from his former players and Philly rooting for him to win Super Bowl



"They have a little piece of all of this"



"That's a special city"



"It's humbling. I appreciate every bit of it" pic.twitter.com/8mxrCJsStS











— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 3, 2020

Reid reached the playoffs nine times with the Eagles between 2000 and 2010 but went 1-4 in NFC Championship Games and lost his only Super Bowl, 15 years ago in Jacksonville to the Patriots.

On Sunday in Miami, Reid's Chiefs came from 10 points down halfway through the fourth quarter to beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 and give Reid his first championship as a head coach.

Reid is beloved among his former players, many of whom Reid brought to Philly and many of whom still live here. Several of them were in Miami to support Reid, as was owner Jeff Lurie, who hired him 21 years ago.

Their support for their former coach didn't go unnoticed.

"I'm happy for them," he said. "They have a little piece of all of this and then for the Eagles to do what they did a couple years back with Doug (Pederson). That's a special city and they've had some great players there. It's great to see them still involved with the city. I appreciate it. It's humbling to think about that. I do appreciate every bit of it."

