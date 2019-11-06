Andy Reid: We won’t put Patrick Mahomes on the field unless it’s safe

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one day away from the three-week anniversary of his dislocated kneecap. The timetable for the injury is and always was (despite the best efforts of those who hoped to guess right on a quicker return) 3-6 weeks.

The first game within the 3-6 week range arrives Sunday, against the Titans. So will Mahomes play?

“We won’t put him out there unless it’s safe to do so,” Reid told reporters on Wednesday, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

Reid added that Mahomes’ practice workload will increase, in an effort to see how he responds. Still, Reid won’t say whether Mahomes will play in Nashville.

Werder points out that Titans coach Mike Vrabel separately said that Tennessee is preparing to face Mahomes, with Vrabel pointing to Mahomes’ celebrating the game-winning field goal on Sunday as evidence that he trusts his knee.

Matt Moore played well in place of Mahomes on Sunday, winning the game against the Vikings and pushing the Chiefs to 6-3.