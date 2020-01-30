Andy Reid week continues, as he delivers a great joke about sweet and sour pork

AVENTURA, Fla. — Andy Reid said Wednesday, when asked about his dealings with the media, that reporters didn’t need him to be a comedian.

Still, he does a pretty good job of it.

Reid has been loose all week. He’s one of the more personable characters in the NFL, and he has shown that side of himself despite preparing for Super Bowl LIV, a game that could play a huge role in deciding his legacy as a football coach.

It’s Andy Reid appreciation week at the Super Bowl, and he had the best line of the week at his final pre-Super Bowl LIV news conference on Thursday.

Andy Reid delivers a funny joke

Only Reid could turn a question about having nine grandchildren into a quip about food.

“My little nine grandkids are awesome,” Reid said. “They keep me young. At the same time they make me feel old. Like sweet and sour pork.”

That had the room cracking up laughing. Not bad for a non-comedian.

Reid has been one of the big stories of Super Bowl week. His players love him. His media interactions are entertaining and light. Aside from 49ers fans, it’s hard to imagine anyone not rooting for him to win his first Super Bowl ring as a head coach on Sunday.

“Honestly, this group, if you talk to anyone, we want to win this for coach” Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman said. “We want him to go down as a legend. Yes, it would be sweet to have a Super Bowl, but I want to win this for him. I want him to go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time, with that Super Bowl ring.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seems to be enjoying Super Bowl week. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



