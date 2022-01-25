Andy Reid: It wasn’t a fluke that the Bengals beat us

A few weeks ago, the Chiefs went to Cincinnati with aspirations of holding onto the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They held a 28-17 lead at halftime, but scored only three points in the second half as the Bengals won 34-31 on Evan McPherson’s 20-yard field goal as time expired.

As head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs get ready for a rematch in the AFC Championship game, Reid expects a significant challenge from the upstart Bengals.

“They made big plays on us on both sides of the ball. They were able to slow us down and then pick it up on the offensive side,” Reid said in his Monday press conference. “So, we’ve got to do a better job all the way around, special teams included. Every phase can be better.

“They beat us. It wasn’t a fluke. They beat us, so they’re a good football team and it’s important that we have a great week of preparation here, and that’s one reason why the urgency level is there even yesterday once the game was over to get busy.”

Cincinnati finished that game with 475 total yards while averaging 7.5 yards per play. The Chiefs will have to play better defense and maintain consistent offensive execution on Sunday to advance to a third consecutive Super Bowl.

