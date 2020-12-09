Andy Reid wants Tyreek Hill to change his backflip routine on TD catches

Tyreek Hill has drawn the ire of fans with his new touchdown celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has now twice this season stopped short of the goal line to backflip into the end zone on long touchdown plays. He debuted the move on a Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He repeated it on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Except this score was called back.

TD didn’t count but Tyreek Hill could care less about respecting opponents pic.twitter.com/JbmYTmHBzO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2020

Hill’s touchdown wasn’t taken off the board for a taunting penalty. A hold on the offensive line negated the touchdown. Fans were irked regardless.

It is, after all, a blatant sign of disrespect. The flip is only in play when Hill beats his defenders so bad that he has time to linger at the goal line before performing his gymnastics.

Andy Reid take issues with backflip

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also isn’t thrilled with Hill’s display. But not for the same reason Hill’s detractors are. He addressed Hill’s backflips while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. He said he’s going to have a word with his All-Pro receiver.

“It's nice that he can do backflips,” Reid said, per Matt Derrick of Kansas City’s Sports Radio 810. “But I want him to do them in the end zone.”

Andy Reid's not thrilled with Tyreek Hill's backflip routine, but not for the reason you might think. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

So Reid doesn’t have an issue with Hill’s arrogance. He just wants him to cross the goal line before going into his routine.

And this is a big part of Reid’s appeal with this players. Reid knows he has a showboating squad. The NFL’s most entertaining team also happens to be its most successful. Reid doesn’t fight that fact. He embraces it.

He just wants Hill to secure the bag before flipping.

