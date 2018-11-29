Andy Reid wants Patrick Mahomes to “keep firing” while learning from mistakes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had almost two weeks to reflect on his performance in the team’s 54-51 loss to the Rams in Week 11, although he probably could have reached the same conclusion about what he needs to do in a lot less time.

Mahomes threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles in the game and said Wednesday that he has “to eliminate the turnovers” over the rest of the schedule. The fumbles were both caused by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Mahomes said he is “going to try to improve on just keeping two hands on the ball even when I do try to break the pocket.”

After Mahomes had a run of interceptions in training camp, head coach Andy Reid wasn’t concerned because those practices were a time to see where the quarterback needed to improve and Mahomes had shown that he wouldn’t make the same mistake twice. The Rams game counted in the standings, but Reid isn’t viewing things too differently.

“You don’t hide it,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “You go back and evaluate it: How did those things happen and then how do you fix them so they don’t happen again? So we’ve done that. One thing about Pat is that he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. That’s not been his M.O. here. I’m not worried about that. I want him to keep firing. Learn from your mistakes, but keep firing.”

Mahomes will fire his next shots against the Raiders on Sunday and his overall body of work suggests that there will be a lot more positive than negative once he does hit the field.