Tyreek Hill didn’t score any of the Chiefs’ five touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game, but he did have the longest gain of the contest.

Hill caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter and found himself starting to get hemmed in along the right sideline. He cut back across the field, outran those defenders, and sprinted for a 71-yard gain before getting tackled inside the Bills 5-yard-line.

Travis Kelce would catch a touchdown a few plays later and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Hill apologized for the delay in getting into the end zone.

“Well, he probably went, you know when they say, ‘as the crow flies,'” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “He took a different direction. So, he went sideways, and it was probably double of what the crow would fly if it went straight ahead, but he did what he needed to do. The best part of that was the early part when he split the three defenders and then headed for that left side of the field, and there are not a lot of guys that can do what he did on that. Then he came over and apologized for not scoring and that he’s gotten slow in his older age, and I’m going, ‘Yeah, OK.’ But he’s a unique guy that loves to play the game and I love that about him.”

While Hill didn’t score, the play made it clear that he hasn’t lost a step and that he’d still be a lot faster than most players if he did.

Andy Reid: Tyreek Hill apologized for not scoring on 71-yard play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk