Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s first-quarter outburst: ‘He keeps me young’

Andy Reid wasn’t shy in talking to the media about Travis Kelce’s first-quarter outburst that left fans scratching their heads during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

After running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball inside the 10-yard line early in the game, Kelce exchanged some passionate words with Reid, prompting many to believe that something was awry on the Chiefs’ sideline.

Travis Kelce was not happy with Andy Reid 😳

pic.twitter.com/TJ2rJd4gTr — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2024

But when Kansas City secured its victory against the 49ers, Reid was gracious in his explanation of what happened during comments to the post-game crew.

Andy Reid on Travis Kelce's outburst pic.twitter.com/13IHvQACAx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

“He keeps me young,” Reid said, laughing. “It tested that hip out. He caught me off balance. Usually, I’d give him a little bit [back], but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

It would seem that winning truly cures all, and after a momentous victory on the NFL’s biggest stage, Reid, Kelce, and the rest of Kansas City’s roster are sure to rest east, even if the heart-pounding matchup made emotions run high.

