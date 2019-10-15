Andy Reid: Our time of possession is way out of whack

After the Chiefs lost to the Texans on Sunday, defensive end Frank Clark said that the Chiefs defense has to stop “putting the pressure on our offense to do everything” but the issues that have contributed to two straight losses haven’t been limited to one side of the ball.

The Chiefs had the ball for less than 23 minutes in their Week Five loss to the Colts and they barely had it for 20 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Texans. Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that both the offense and the defense bear some blame for that state of affairs.

“Our time of possession is way out of whack,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “So, when given opportunities to stay on the field, we’ve got to make sure we do that offensively and get off the field defensively.”

The Chiefs offense has been pass-heavy over the last two weeks, which plays some role in the time of possession game. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy noted that their use of run-pass options can play a role in slanting things in that direction, but added that “we do need to run the ball” if they’re going to shift things back in their favor.