Andy Reid: There's been "no progress" with Chris Jones

Barring a significant change sometime very soon, it's looking like the Chiefs won't have defensive tackle Chris Jones with them when they take on the Lions in Thursday's season opener.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said plainly in his Tuesday press conference that there's been "no progress" between the team and Jones on getting him back to the club with a new deal.

But at this point, even if the Chiefs and Jones were to agree to terms, it's unlikely Jones would be available to play. Kansas City is effectively through its practice week and has installed its game plan, with Tuesday's session playing the role of an in-season Friday practice.

Whenever Jones returns, he'll likely need at least a couple of days of practice to get himself re-acclimated before going into game action.

Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton are listed as the Chiefs’ starters at defensive tackle on the team’s unofficial depth chart.