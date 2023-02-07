Andy Reid talks to Irvin about Mahomes' distinguishing traits 'Super Bowl Opening Night'
NFL Media's Michael Irvin talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during "Super Bowl Opening Night."
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has a fond place in his palate for Kansas City’s Jack Stack Barbecue.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed time against the Jaguars in the divisional round after suffering an ankle injury, but he returned in the second half and played the entire way in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Mahomes scrambled for a first down late in that game and picked up 15 more yards to [more]
From @jzulgad: The Vikings defense struggled mightily and Flores might have the remedy by playing a different style
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton discusses his plan for quarterback Russell Wilson, who struggled in Denver last season.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
In 2015, it even predicted the exact score.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season. Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Tom Brady got emotional when talking about his former coach, Bill Belichick, on Monday.
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
49ers legend and Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott was impressed with Brock Purdy's takeover under center and even compared him to one of the greatest of all time at the position.
A discussion seemingly about Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas sunk into an exchange of personal attacks between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
Joe Montana believes Jimmy Garoppolo should be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Klay Thompson dropped in 12 3-pointers and scored 42 points in the Warriors' big win over the Thunder.
The Jets are on the precipice of legitimate championship contention. They just need a quarterback.