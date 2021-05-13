Andy Reid talks highly anticipated Chiefs-Packers Week 9 matchup

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joined his good friend Steve Mariucci on NFL Network’s schedule reveal show.

The two are old pal’s from their time working with the Green Bay Packers, so of course, they couldn’t avoid talking about the highly anticipated matchup between the two teams. The hype comes from the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ve got some good quarterback matchups, that being one of them,” Reid told Mariucci. “I mean, Rodgers is gonna go down as one of the all-time best ever. And I know those two have a relationship, they do those commercials (State Farm) together. So, there’ll be that nice competition between those two and obviously, they’ve got a bunch of good players. So, we’ll have to be ready for that one.”

Rodgers, of course, is currently the reigning league MVP. He’s someone who Mahomes often gets compared to because they both have unique arm talent and playmaking ability. Mahomes is two years removed from his league MVP win, but he’s still proven to be one of the most electric playmakers in the NFL.

The two star quarterbacks had a chance to face off in 2019, but Mahomes suffered a kneecap injury that kept him sidelined. During that game, the Packers barely edged out the Chiefs, who were quarterbacked by Matt Moore. They came away with a one-score victory, defeating Kansas City 31-24.

While Rodgers has made it clear in recent weeks that he’s unhappy and would like to be traded from Green Bay, nothing seems to be imminent on that front. Fans remain hopeful that they’ll get this matchup between Rodgers and Mahomes, not Mahomes and Packers backup QB Jordan Love.

List

6 takeaways from Chiefs' 2021 schedule

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Fisher “darn excited” to play with Quenton Nelson

    Eric Fisher‘s deal with the Colts became official on Wednesday and Fisher met with the media as a member of the team for the first time on Thursday. Fisher told reporters that he feels like he has a lot left in the tank after tearing his Achilles in January and being released by the Chiefs [more]

  • Andy Reid expects “nice competition” between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

    Among the attractions of Wednesday night’s schedule release was the chance to see when some of this year’s marquee matchups would take place. We learned Tom Brady will return to New England in Week 4, that Matthew Stafford will face off with Jared Goff in Week 7 after the offseason trade featuring both players, and [more]

  • Albert Breer: Trading for Aaron Rodgers would blow up Ron Rivera's plan

    Albert Breer could see Washington going all-in for Aaron Rodgers but also believes it goes against what Ron Rivera has done to begin his tenure.

  • Packers-Chiefs lands at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week Nine

    The biggest game of the year will be played in Week Four between the Buccaneers and Patriots. The next biggest game of the year, if Aaron Rodgers is playing, happens at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week Nine. That’s when the Chiefs host the Packers. It’s a game that directly resulted from the league expanding the [more]

  • The Kansas City Chiefs will be prime-time TV mainstays in 2021. Schedule details here

    Which Chiefs game are you circling on the calendar?

  • Chiefs tied for most games in prime time in 2021

    A total of 10 teams are tied with five games in prime time each.

  • Brushing off Aaron Rodgers trade talk, the Browns are all in on Baker Mayfield while setting 'a new standard'

    Aaron Rodgers isn’t even on the radar because it’s Baker or bust. In Cleveland, that’s saying something.

