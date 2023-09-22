Andy Reid can surpass Tom Landry on all-time coaching wins list on Sunday

Andy Reid will go for his 271st coaching win when his Chiefs face the Bears on Sunday, which would move him all alone into fourth place in NFL history.

Reid is currently tied with Tom Landry, who won 270 games (250 regular season and 20 postseason) during his Hall of Fame tenure with the Cowboys. Reid won 130 regular season and 10 postseason games with the Eagles and has now won 118 regular season and 12 postseason games with the Chiefs.

When Reid gets win No. 271, he'll be behind only Don Shula with 347, Bill Belichick with 329 and George Halas with 324 wins in NFL history.

The 65-year-old Reid has given no indication that he's thinking about retiring, so it's easy to see him coaching another five years or so. Since getting Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, Reid has averaged 15.6 wins a year (counting the postseason), and at that pace it would take him right around another five years to surpass Shula's all-time record.

Of course, it's possible that the 71-year-old Belichick will break Shula's record before Reid can get there. But given that Reid is six years younger than Belichick and has Mahomes on a long-term contract, no one should be surprised if some day, it's Reid who owns the all-time record for most coaching wins.