Andy Reid: Skyy Moore looks like he’s on the same page as Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs brought in receiver Skyy Moore last year as a second-round pick. He had only 22 catches for 250 yards during the regular season. But he made a clear impact in the Super Bowl with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch. With the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, Moore is posited [more]

