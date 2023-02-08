Andy Reid shares view on Tyreek Hill’s first season with Dolphins

Nearly a full year ago, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs completed a massive trade that brought star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to South Florida for five draft picks.

To sweeten the deal for the wideout, Miami gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension that begins in 2023.

In his first year with the Dolphins, Hill set the franchise records for both receiving yards and receptions, and, prior to Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion saga, he was on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s NFL yardage record.

Without Hill in Kansas City, head coach Andy Reid’s team still made it to the Super Bowl due to some superb performances from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and others.

At Media Day, Reid was asked about his former wide receiver during his first season with Miami, and the coach expressed his happiness for him.

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: "No one is happier for Tyreek than I am. He made a lot of money and gained a lot of yards." — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) February 7, 2023

Hill was pretty vocal about wanting to leave the Chiefs due to money and opportunities, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Reid was a little bitter about the way their time together ended, but the coach is nothing but professional and cordial.

The numbers and money are nice, but winning another Super Bowl would probably feel pretty great for Hill in aqua and orange.

