Andy Reid says Eagles never formally requested to interview Eric Bieniemy

Does any team in the NFL want to hire the coordinator of one of the best offenses in the game? Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was passed over for a head coach position once again, leading some to question hiring practices around the NFL.

Those questions only got louder Wednesday, when it was revealed the Philadelphia Eagles never formally requested to interview Bieniemy.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that was the case.

Andy Reid confirmed in a question asked by @Jeff_McLane that the Eagles never formally requested to interview offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "There was nothing formally put in." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2021

The Eagles reportedly interviewed 10 coaches for their head coaching vacancy, but Bieniemy was not among that group. ESPN reported in January that the Eagles requested to speak with Bieniemy, but would wait to interview him until the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs. Reid disputed that report Wednesday.

Eagles hired Colts OC Nick Sirianni

The Eagles didn’t wait until the Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs to make a decision. In January, the team announced Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni would be the team’s next head coach.

Sirianni’s hiring drew questions after Sirianni nervously and awkwardly answered a question about the Eagles’ “systems.” Some used that clip to try and shut down the narrative that Bieniemy doesn’t interview well.

In the Eagles’ case, Bieniemy didn’t interview at all. If the Sirianni era doesn’t go the way some Eagles fans are hoping, there’s going to be plenty of frustration the team didn’t even give Bieniemy a look.

More from Yahoo Sports: