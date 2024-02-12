Andy Reid says he doesn’t plan to retire after winning Super Bowl LVIII

It appears the Andy Reid retirement rumors can be put to bed.

After Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told NFL Media’s James Palmer that he’s expecting Andy Reid to be back to “go for the three-peat,” Reid confirmed that at the end of his postgame press conference.

“Yeah — I haven’t had time to think about it, but yeah, yeah,” Reid said when asked if he’ll be back as coach next year. “Yeah, sure, huh?

“I mean, I get asked that — I’m mad at [Bill] Belichick and Pete [Carroll] because now I get asked all those questions.”

It was a similar answer to one he gave a month ago when he was asked about potentially retiring in the wake of Belichick and Carroll — two men in their 70s — no longer coaching the Patriots and Seahawks, respectively. On Jan. 11, Reid said he hadn’t thought about it adding, “I’m old, but I’m not that old.”

Reid, who turns 66 in March, has been a head coach for every NFL season since 1999 when he started with the Eagles.

He’s now won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, cementing his status as one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the game.