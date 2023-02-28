Andy Reid reflects on Jalen Hurts’ ‘phenomenal’ performance in Super Bowl LVII

Big Red reflects on Hurts’ ‘phenomenal’ Super Bowl showing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than two weeks after losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts was in Kansas City to accept his award as the NFC Offensive Player of the Year at the 101 Awards.

That couldn’t have been easy.

But Hurts accepted the award with grace and left an impression on one of the most respected coaches in the NFL.

Andy Reid got a chance to spend some time with Hurts during the event and came away impressed. Almost as impressed as he was with Hurts’ performance against his team in the Super Bowl.

“I think his future is great,” Reid said at the combine on Tuesday afternoon. “I think he’s a great kid. I had a chance to spend a little bit of time with him at the 101 in Kansas City where he was the NFC Offensive Player of the Year.

“Very sharp and he had a phenomenal Super Bowl. And that’s about as much pressure as you’re going to have. He came out and threw for a ton of yards and ran for a ton. So I think Philadelphia is in good hands right there.”

While Hurts did have a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl back on Feb. 12, he otherwise played a spectacular game.

Hurts, 24, completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 70 yards and 3 more touchdowns to help the Eagles keep pace with the Chiefs’ high-flying offensive attack. Unfortunately for Hurts, he didn’t get a chance to mount a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs bled the clock.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP award but Hurts would have certainly taken it if the Eagles came out on top.

It was a tremendous performance on the biggest stage in the sport. And after finishing second in regular season MVP voting in his second year as a full-time NFL starter, Hurts is very likely going to get a mega extension as the Eagles’ franchise quarterback this offseason.

And it’s not just his on-field play that makes Hurts special. It’s his demeanor, his poise. Imagine accepting an award in the city of the team that beat you in the Super Bowl less than two weeks after the biggest loss in your life.

Like he did in the bowels of State Farm Stadium in the wake of the loss — “You either win or you learn” — Hurts handled it as well as anyone could have asked.

It seems like Big Red is right. The Eagles are in good hands.