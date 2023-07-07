Andy Reid recruited Drue Tranquill with "think red" and "think Super Bowl" text messages

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, a fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019, became a free agent in March, and he made the jump to a division rival.

Appearing Thursday on NFL Network's Total Access, Tranquill explained the extent to which Chiefs coach Andy Reid got directly involved in recruiting Tranquill.

"I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff," Tranquill said, via NFL.com. "Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, 'Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls .' I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there."

Tranquill shouldn't have needed to hear it from Reid. Tranquill has lived it. In his four years with the Chargers, he saw the Chiefs go to three Super Bowls. Now that he's with the Chiefs, he could end up personally experiencing a championship game, as soon as this year.

Given that he only signed a one-year contract, this might be the only year he thinks red. And in turn it might be the only year he thinks Super Bowl.