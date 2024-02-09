Andy Reid: Rashee Rice got stepped on, he's all right

Wide receiver Rashee Rice was downgraded to limited participation on Thursday's injury report, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated there's no concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Rice was listed as a full participant due to his ankle on Wednesday and Reid told pool reporter Peter King of NBC Sports that the rookie wideout got stepped on during the workout. He received treatment and Reid said he was not concerned about the wideout after practice came to an end.

“No. He got stepped on. He’s all right,” Reid said.

Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He has 20 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown so far in the postseason.

