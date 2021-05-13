Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Andy Reid previews Mahomes vs. Rodgers matchup in Week 9

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid previews quarterback Patrick Mahomes vs. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers matchup in Week 9. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories