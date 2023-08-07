Andy Reid praises improvement of young Chiefs in training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs return to game action this Sunday with their first preseason matchup of 2023. The defense of their Super Bowl LVII crown will get its first dress rehearsal against the New Orleans Saints as the coaching staff uses this third week of training camp to finalize the team’s lineups.

Position battles make training camp practices exciting for teams hoping to get the best out of their players. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has always provided an opportunity for long shots to earn a spot on the team during the preseason. Reid spoke with reporters after Monday’s practice about the improvements he’s seen from the young players on Kansas City’s roster in camp.

“The weather helps [the] learning as you go,” Reid explained. “The guys can focus a little bit more on that. I think they’ve done a good job with retention after a day off, so they have been good. You know, they’re in their books, looking at things. We’re not just calling one install, we’re using all the installs, and they seem to be able to hang with that. So on both sides of the ball, so it’s been good that way.”

Reid is entering his 25th season as a head coach in the NFL, so he has mastered his routine to prepare players for a grueling season.

