Throughout his career, Andy Reid’s teams have always performed well off of a bye week.

As a head coach, Reid has a 19-3 record off the bye in his long tenures with Philadelphia and Kansas City.

The Chiefs haven’t lost after their bye since 2017, when the club lost a 12-9 overtime contest to the Giants. Last year Kansas City beat the Raiders in a thrilling 35-31 win on Sunday Night Football.

In 2021, the Chiefs will again come off their bye to play in the marquee game of the week, this time going against the Broncos on Sunday night.

But in his Monday press conference, Reid was asked why his teams are so successful after the week off.

“Oh, I get asked that every year,” Reid said. “I’m not sure what it is. We go back and we try to redo everything and make better corrections, but I don’t know if there’s any secret there. I think everybody kind of does that.”

Everybody might do it, but no one is more successful at it than Reid.

Plus, the Chiefs haven’t lost to the Broncos since 2015, beating them in 11 consecutive games.

That’s a lot working against Denver for Sunday night, but all streaks come to an end sometimes.

Andy Reid on post-bye success: I don’t know if there’s any secret there originally appeared on Pro Football Talk