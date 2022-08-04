Andy Reid pleased Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr.’s performance at training camp

The offseason negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. didn’t culminate in a deal, but there is no love lost between either side.

Brown Jr. reported for camp a little later than most of his teammates, holding out for the first week of practice. When he decided to rejoin the team, he arrived in good shape and ready to participate in practice. The Chiefs were forced to move Wednesday’s practice indoors due to the weather, but that didn’t change much for Brown Jr. or the rest of the team.

Brown Jr. continued his acclimation plan, taking more snaps than he did during Tuesday’s practice. The offensive lineman hasn’t missed a beat on the field, participating in drills without any reported issues. Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid took notice of Brown Jr.’s performance at camp thus far and shared his thoughts with reporters after practice.

“That’s a big fish,” said Reid. “He looks good. I know he’s been working hard down in Miami, and I mentioned that earlier. So, kind of keeping tabs on that as he’s going. It looks like he’s in good shape. We’re ramping him up, so we’re trying to be smart with that the best that we can and get him the work that he needs. But he’s handled it very well. (It’s) good to have him back.”

You can rest assured that Patrick Mahomes, who briefly left practice earlier this week when he was stepped on by one of his offensive linemen, is happy to have his starting left tackle back in the fold. Negotiations will undoubtedly continue in the future, as both sides seem committed to making something work. For now, the franchise tag will have to suffice as Brown Jr. works to help the Chiefs in their pursuit of another Super Bowl title.

