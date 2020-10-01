Andy Reid: Patriots 'playing really good football' with Cam Newton

Reid: Patriots 'playing really good football' with Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You can include Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid among the many people impressed with how the New England Patriots offense has performed led by Cam Newton as its starting quarterback.

The results with Newton running the show in New England have been solid through three games.

Newton is completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 714 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His biggest impact has come in the run game, where's tallied 149 yards (4.3 per carry) with four rushing touchdowns -- the most among quarterbacks.

The Patriots rushing attack leads the league in yards (178) and touchdowns (seven), while also ranking fifth in yards per carry (5.1).

New England is 2-1 entering Sunday afternoon's Week 4 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Wednesday praised Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for how they've adjusted their offense with Newton at the helm.

"You know, any Bill Belichick team is going to be well-coached in having answers," Reid said at his press conference. "I think he’s probably enjoying that, and it sure looks like they’re playing good football and Josh [McDaniels], we saw what he did with Tim Tebow and now we’re seeing it with Cam.

"He’s just doing it a little different because Cam has an unbelievable arm and has probably a little better feel for the pass game right now than what Tim did. He’s using every factor of Cam. I think Cam’s enjoying that and they’re playing really good football there."

There are reasons for the Patriots to be optimistic about finding success in the ground game versus the Chiefs.

Not only have the Chiefs given up the fifth-most yards per carry (5.3), they also played against one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league last week and allowed Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson to tally 83 yards on nine carries. Baltimore ran for 158 yards (7.5 per carry) as a team.

Newton could certainly enjoy similar success running the football versus the Chiefs, but Reid is well aware that the veteran quarterback is capable of beating defenses through the air, too.

"Yeah, Cam can do anything. Cam, he’s been the passer, he’s been the runner, he’s been the whole deal," Reid said. "You have to prepare for everything and we went in that way with Lamar, the same thing. Yeah they have the run game that’s tremendous. You also have a guy that can throw the football.

"I’ve played against Cam enough and seen him enough to know how explosive he is doing both."