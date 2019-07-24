Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes talk return of Tyreek Hill: 'We have trust in Tyreek'

With the NFL having said its piece on the Tyreek Hill child abuse allegations, the business of football is coming back into focus for the Kansas City Chiefs.

As training camp opened, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were asked on Tuesday to address the uncomfortable topic of Hill’s tumultuous offseason after the NFL determined last week that the Chiefs wide receiver will not serve a suspension.

Both, unsurprisingly, expressed their support for the two-time All-Pro receiver.

‘We’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back’

“We’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here,” Reid told reporters. “We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back doing what he loves to do. He has some obligations he’ll take care of as he goes. I’m not going to get into all that. I’m going to kind of end it after this here, but we’ve all — particularly you folks here (the media) — you’ve all read all the statements, as we have. “We have trust in Tyreek that we’re going to go forward in a positive way here.”

NFL didn’t clear or suspend Hill

The league declined to exonerate Hill, who had been under investigation by Kansas law enforcement and then the NFL after Hill’s three-year-old son had suffered a broken arm. But it determined that it could not conclude that Hill violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Johnson County prosecutors declined in April to press charges against either Hill or his ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal despite the fact that district attorney Steve Howe said that he believed a crime had been committed.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes found themselves in the uncomfortable position of welcoming a man recently tied to a child abuse investigation. (Getty)

‘Excited to have him back out here’

The situation leaves the players and coaches who share a locker room and huddle with Hill in the position of having to address the allegations he faced.

“You always stay in touch with your teammates, with guys that you build relationships with,” Mahomes told reporters. “We stayed in touch with him as much as possible, as well as letting that stuff handle itself. It was good to welcome him back now and be a part of the team and can build the team that we want to build. “He’s obviously a great football player and more than that, he’s a good friend of mine and someone I work with a lot,” Mahomes added. “I’m excited to have him back out here with us and working, building that chemistry even more.”

The Chiefs drafted Hill in 2016 aware of his history that included a guilty plea to punching and choking Espinal while she was pregnant when he was a player at Oklahoma State.

He’s rewarded their risk with three Pro Bowl seasons to start his career and a cloud of off-field violence investigations.

