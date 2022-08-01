There was a concerning moment at Chiefs practice on Monday, but apparently it was no big deal.

Reporters on the Kansas City beat noted quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the injury tent after pulling up in an 11-on-11 drill. Mahomes then emerged with more tape on his left ankle but participated in the rest of practice, which consisted of QBs rolling out and throwing.

Mahomes also jogged to join his teammates for a final stretch at the end of the session.

“He got stepped on,” head coach Andy Reid said after practice, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “He’s OK.”

That’s good news for the Chiefs, who could likely use plenty of practice reps with their QB1 as they implement a largely new receiving corps this summer.

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk