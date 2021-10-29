Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to hide or shy away from anything

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a turnover problem.

Mahomes currently leads the league with nine interceptions, tied with Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Mahomes hasn’t had a game without a giveaway since Kansas City’s Week One victory over Cleveland, tossing multiple interceptions in three of the last five games.

In his first three years as a starter, Mahomes’ interception rate was 1.4 percent. This season, that figure has ballooned to 3.2 percent.

Mahomes said this week he’s told his teammates that he has to play better. Mahomes’ willingness to confront his own issues is part of what makes head coach Andy Reid feel like the quarterback will get back on track soon.

“Well, it’s the way he’s wired. I believe in him. He doesn’t hide things,” Reid said in his Thursday presser. “A lot of guys will make excuses for whatever the issue might be, and he’s up front about it. He’s not afraid to talk to the players about it, the coaches about it. That’s part of it, and then he goes and works on it, which is the most important thing. It builds a confidence in you that way.”

Reid also noted that his message to Mahomes is that you have to keep pounding through when there are ups and downs.

“If you’re willing to attack the issues, you can get it changed around in whatever direction you want,” Reid said. “This is anybody — this is any of these athletes. They’re amazing people and very gifted. So, that’s how Pat operates — he’s not going to hide or shy away from anything. If there’s a problem, he’s going to attack it and work to fix it.

“So, as coaches we’re here to teach, and that’s what we do. Any guidance that we can give them, any of the players, we try to do that. That becomes important. We’ve all got to raise our game up as coaches and as players.”

The Chiefs have gone 2-0 against their NFC East opponents so far this season and will have a chance to stay undefeated against the division on Monday when they play the Giants. Mahomes has thrown for 675 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions in wins over Philadelphia and Washington.

