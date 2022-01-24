Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis‘ touchdown with 13 seconds left in Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium put the Bills up by three points and set the stage for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to try for an improbable comeback.

The Chiefs had three timeouts to help them and the Bills did them a solid by kicking the ball into the end zone to preserve what little time was left, but there was still a tall task in front of the offense. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked after the game what he told quarterback Patrick Mahomes about the “grim” situation that they faced.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it,” Reid said.

Mahomes did exactly what Reid suggested. Two completions to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce covered 44 yards and set up a Harrison Butker field goal to send the game to overtime.

“He did that. He made everybody around him better, which he is great at and, you know, he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s gonna be there battling and players appreciate that.”

Mahomes kept reaping in overtime. After winning the coin flip, Mahomes completed five passes to set up the game-winning touchdown throw to Kelce that capped a memorable night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes: When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk