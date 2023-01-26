Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes did a nice job in practice, he’s on track

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full practice participant on Wednesday and his ankle came through the session no worse for the wear.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, but returned to the game in the second half and said he plans to play against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid has the same expectation after seeing Mahomes go through a day of practice.

“He did a nice job. Felt good today at the walkthrough. He’s on track,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

The Chiefs will assign injury designations on Friday, but, given the way the week has unfolded, it would be a surprise if Mahomes has any listing at all for Sunday.

