Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs’ interest in Le’Veon Bell

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes both spoke to the media ahead of practice on Thursday. One of the constants during each of their press conferences is that they were both asked about the rumors surrounding the Chiefs’ interest in recently released New York Jets RB Le’Veon Bell.

Neither Reid nor Mahomes revealed much about the situation, but there was one common theme to both of their comments.

“(Brett Veach) does all that,” Reid said. “I tell him, ‘If something happens, let me know.’ Then we roll.”

Mahomes didn’t have much of a recruiting pitch for the free-agent running back. He echoed Reid’s comments and deferred to GM Brett Veach. He did, however, have some good things to say about Bell as a player.

“I leave that stuff up to (Brett) Veach and them,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, (Bell is) a tremendous player. Someone that can do it all, catch the ball, run the ball. But I let Veach and all of them handle that and whoever is in this locker room, we make sure they’re ready to go and make plays on Sundays.”

Reid and Mahomes won’t give much thought to Bell until he’s signed and en route to Kansas City. Until then, fans need to have faith in Veach and his ability to get a deal done. The team apparently has some competition when it comes to signing Bell, including the Miami Dolphins as one of the top competitors for his services.