The most-watched ankle of the NFL postseason hasn’t caused any trouble during the offseason.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle hasn’t prevented him from working out this offseason and isn’t a concern going forward.

“He didn’t have to get anything done. He’s doing good, he feels good,” Reid said. “This time, he jumped right back into workouts and working the ankle, rehabbing the ankle. He’s lifting and running the parts that he could run, and he didn’t miss a beat on that.”

Mahomes injured the ankle in the Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Jaguars and had to miss the second quarter, but he managed to tough it out through the second half of that game, and then played every snap of both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Going forward, it appears to be a non-issue.

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes’ ankle hasn’t slowed down his offseason workouts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk