Andy Reid: Pat Mahomes couldn’t pay Alex Smith enough for preparing him

Patrick Mahomes said earlier this week he ended up in the perfect place. The Chiefs quarterback sat behind Alex Smith for a season before becoming the starter and an MVP.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes learned how to be a pro’s pro by watching Smith.

“How to study, diet, his workout regimen, and how to get family acclimated into the NFL,” Reid said, via NBCSportsWashington. “Pat couldn’t pay Alex enough for what he taught him.”

Colin Kaepernick and Nick Foles also sat behind Smith before leading a team to a Super Bowl.

Mahomes got the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in his third season, his second as a starter. Smith’s presence in 2017, perhaps, sped up that process for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“It gave me a blueprint, and it was something that helped me out a lot early in my career,” Mahomes said. “Just knowing what film I need to watch on what day and how to go out there and practice the right way.”