Is Andy Reid nudging Eric Bieniemy out of Kansas City?

Apparently, one day of dialog/interview with Eric Bieniemy was not enough.

After interviewing much of the day, it was determined that Eric Bieniemy would continue his interview Friday with the Commanders.

Ben Standig reported that things were said to have gone well and will continue Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is in town to interview for the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator position. There is still an aspect of this that has many shaking their heads, attempting to figure out how things are going for Bieniemy.

Many have questioned why Bieniemy would leave coaching Patrick Mahomes for a lateral move to a team where the coaching staff is not guaranteed more than the upcoming season due to the imminent sale of the Commanders by Daniel Snyder.

Reid hired Bieniemy in 2013 to coach running backs, which he did for five seasons (2013-2017). When Matt Nagy was hired away by the Bears, Reid promoted Bieniemy to offensive coordinator in 2018, the role he has held for five seasons (2018-2022).

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid this week was lauding Bieniemy, proclaiming that other teams should hire him so that he can do his thing. This has raised legitimate questions as Reid reportedly might be anxious himself to move on from Bieniemy back to Nagy as his offensive coordinator.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs this season following four seasons as Bears head coach (2018-2021). Nagy had coached the Bears to a successful 12-4 2018 season. However, in the next three seasons, the Bears won 8,8 and 6 games.

Reid had hired Nagy in 2013 as quarterbacks coach. After four seasons (2013-2016) Reid promoted Nagy to offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

Bieniemy interviewed this cycle for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position and was thought to be a candidate for the Ravens offensive coordinator. However, the Ravens hired Todd Monken to fill that role.

