Andy Reid: Melvin Ingram could play against Packers on Sunday

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram could be on the field for the Chiefs as soon as Sunday’s game against the Packers.

After the Chiefs acquired the veteran before the trading deadline, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said during his Wednesday press conference that he didn’t want to put Ingram in a bad position by having him play too soon. But it’s possible that the team could have him ready for Week Nine.

“We’ve competed against him a number of times,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “He’s getting older but we brought him up in the offseason. We felt he’d be a nice addition to the room.”

Ingram was reportedly unhappy with his role on the Steelers, which head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed when he told reporters on Tuesday that it’s better for Pittsburgh to have “volunteers than it is to have hostages.”

Ingram was not starting for the Steelers but did have a sack, tackle for loss, and three QB hits against the Raiders in Week Two. But he played only 26 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps in Week Six.

He was inactive for the Steelers win over the Browns following the team’s bye week.

After nine seasons with the Chargers, Ingram signed with Pittsburgh in July. Kansas City acquired Ingram this week for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

