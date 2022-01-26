Andy Reid, Matt Ryan among those praising new Bears GM Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as their new general manager, and it’s a move that’s garnered early praise among NFL analysts and fans.

Poles spent 13 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, getting his start as a scouting assistant in 2009 before making his ascent within the organization. Poles was promoted to director of college scouting in 2016 before he was promoted once more to assistant director of player personnel in 2018. Poles recently stepped into the role as Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel.

Poles was in high demand this offseason, as he was a finalist for three GM openings this year: the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

While it’s far too early to evaluate Poles as a GM, the hire has come with a ton of praise from those across the NFL. He was considered a rising star within the Chiefs organization, and he’s been part of a winning franchise, something Poles will look to replicate in Chicago.

Here’s what those that have worked with Poles are saying about the Bears’ new GM:

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“My family and I are excited for Ryan as he embarks on his new role with the Chicago Bears,” Hunt said. “Ryan made significant contributions to the success of our player personnel department over the last 13 years, and I know he will do a great job in Chicago. He has a proven track record as a talent evaluator, and his experience, attention to detail and football acumen will make him an outstanding general manager. We wish Ryan, (his wife) Katie and their family nothing but the best in this new chapter.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

“This is a tremendous hire by the Chicago Bears,” Reid said. “Ryan has worked hard to get to this point in his career, and he’s seen it done a number of different ways. He’s earned the chance to run his own personnel department and I’m looking forward to watching him get to work building their roster.”

Chiefs GM Brett Veach

Story continues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Ryan has been an integral part of this organization’s success over the years and has grown professionally alongside some of the league’s top personnel people in his time in Kansas City,” Veach said. “I’ve personally enjoyed working with him since I arrived in Kansas City in 2013 and know he is ready for this opportunity.

“The Chicago Bears are getting a hard-working, meticulous and personable leader who has a vision for how to build a winning team on the field and establish a winning culture off of it. I am incredibly excited for Ryan and his family as they begin this journey in Chicago.”

Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s incredibly consistent day-to-day,” Ryan said. “He was that as a player at BC. He’s been that as a scout for as long as he’s been doing it. He’s incredibly hard working. I always knew that about him, whether it was offseason training or in-season. As a teammate and certainly as a personnel guy, he’s been incredibly hard working. As a friend and as a teammate, he’s unbelievably loyal; he has your back through thick and thin.”

Ryan added: “It’s all about winning. It’s not about him. Never was, it never has been. He’s all about putting the team first and having that personality to make the tough decisions you need to make, but it’s not an ego thing. It’s not about him. I’ve always respected and appreciated that about him.”

[listicle id=495527]

1

1