Andy Reid makes slick comment on John Harbaugh

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told his team “no dancing today” after winning the AFC Divisional game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Reid’s slick comment refers to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh who has gone viral for his locker room dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron)

Perhaps Reid figures after winning Super Bowl LIV and LVII, Harbaugh should tremble at the Chiefs who escaped Buffalo by the hair on their chins.

Newsflash, the Chiefs allowed the Bills 182 rush yards Sunday and instead of watching the Ravens’ locker room, Reid might want to get with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ No. 1 rushing offense.

The coaches got moves 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/LDDU9OftJx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

Harbaugh had his starters resting the last two weekends, not dancing. Remember, the starters rested in week 18 and the team was non-participatory in the AFC Wild Card round with a bye.

The Ravens out-danced the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional round, however. Baltimore finished the game on a 24-0 scoring run, with M&T Bank stadium ignited. The team had much cause for celebration.

John Harbaugh on the importance of his faith: pic.twitter.com/Ew5hKZTtbA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2024

Harbaugh is unlikely to respond to Reid’s slight, he’s too focused on preparing his team for the AFC Championship and a chance to win his 2nd Super Bowl title as a head coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire