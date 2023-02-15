Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped.

Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after that go over all the adjustments with the players.

“Well, we break it up into two slots because it’s a long period of time,” Reid said. “We went in and made the adjustments that we needed to do as coaches and then presented it to the players after they had a chance to use the restroom.”

Reid said that while the Eagles led 24-14, the Chiefs knew the game was a long way from over.

“Yeah, listen, we were right there,” Reid said. “I don’t have to motivate these guys too much. They’re very motivated to do well, and we were down by ten points so it’s not that much. With the way our defense plays in shutting people down and the way our offense plays by scoring points so it’s just a matter of straightening out a couple things. The guys always believe. They never don’t believe. They always think they’re in the game.”

Reid didn’t offer any big motivational speeches but simply reminded the Chiefs of what they had done to reach the Super Bowl.

“You’ve got to hang with each other, and good things will happen,” Reid said. “That was all I had to say.”

Andy Reid made the most of the Super Bowl’s longer halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk