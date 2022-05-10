Andy Reid: I’m happy Tyrann Mathieu has a chance go home, play for New Orleans

After the Chiefs declined to re-sign him in free agency, safety Tyrann Mathieu found a new team in his hometown Saints.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that he was glad Mathieu has a chance to play for New Orleans.

“Love the kid. He’s great. Great kid. Somebody else will have to step into that and pick their game up,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “We’re lucky to have him here where guys could see how he rolls and how he leads. I’m happy he has a chance to go home and play like he is here with the Saints.

“They got a good football player and a great person. I know he’ll be missed in the community with the things he did there. Again, other guys have to pick that up and go. Sure loved having him here. Great kid.”

Mathieu was one of the team’s defensive keys to winning Super Bowl LIV after he signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019. In 47 games, Mathieu recorded 27 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, 3.0 sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

Kansas City signed safety Justin Reid to a three-year deal in free agency, ostensibly to replace Mathieu.

