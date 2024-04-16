Andy Reid on Louis Rees-Zammit: Big transition to NFL, but he seems wired for it

The Chiefs signed former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit this offseason and head coach Andy Reid shared a bit about the team's plans for the Welshman during a Monday conference call with reporters.

Reid said it is "not an easy transition, but he seems to be wired" for the professional game due to his experience in rugby. The coach also noted that "there's some similarities there, as a contact sport, and he's had to catch the ball and do those things and run with the ball" and said the newcomer is getting acclimated to the team by working with Patrick Mahomes and company in Texas ahead of the team's in-person work.

“We'll start him off at the running back position, get him to feel comfortable with that going forward here," Reid said. "He’s had an opportunity to also go down there to Dallas and work with Pat and so again, he'll get used to some of these calls through our Zooms, and the plays, and then we'll just see where it goes from there.”

Reid also indicated that Rees-Zammit will get looks from special teams coordinator Dave Toub in the return game once the team moves into the later phases of their offseason work.