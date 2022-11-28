Wide receiver Kadarius Toney flashed his ability to make plays for the Chiefs in Week 10, but another one of the traits associated with the 2021 first-round pick reared its head in Week 11.

Toney has had problems staying healthy since entering the NFL and he hurt his hamstring against the Chargers. He was out for Sunday’s win over the Rams and head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that the team will monitor things this week because they don’t want to bring Toney back too soon.

“Yeah, so he’s working hard at getting back and we are being cautious with it,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “We’ll see how he does this week as we go forward with it. We’re going to try not to bring him back and then have any setbacks after that. We don’t want to go through that.”

Toney had a hamstring earlier this season as well and only played two games for the Giants this season before being traded to the Chiefs. His new team will be hoping that his availability improves in the weeks to come.

Andy Reid: We’ll see how Kadarius Toney does this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk