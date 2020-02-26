How Andy Reid’s life has changed since winning the Super Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS - If you were expecting Andy Reid to win his first Super Bowl and turn into a different guy, you don't know Andy Reid.

At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Reid spoke to a huge gathering of reporters at the first big NFL event since his Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

And guess what?

Not much has changed for Big Red.

"I stay in the office, so I'm isolated a little bit that way. There's not much change there. I'm sure the players, if you talk to them, they're out there and being recognized as world champs. I have gotten a couple free meals. That was nice. But I'm not out there that much to where I'm affected by it too much."

Gotta love when Andy plays the hits.

Reid said he and his staff enjoyed the Super Bowl for a few days. They had a parade and reveled briefly but then it was back to business as usual. The focus then had to immediately switch to free agency and the draft in what was now a suddenly short offseason.

"Maybe someday when we get a little older and we're out of the game, you can sit back and go, hey, you know what, we did pretty good there," Reid said. "But right now, it's buckling down and making sure we take care of business."

During the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl, Reid was very aware of the support he was receiving from Philadelphia, where he spent 14 seasons as head coach. Not everyone was rooting for him but it seemed like a large portion of Philadelphians were happy to see Reid hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

On Tuesday, Reid was asked if he's heard from folks in Philly since winning the big game.

"Yeah, I've talked to all those guys. I've stayed close to the organization," Reid said before scanning the crowd in front of him. "Guys like Les (Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Les Bowen) I've stayed close with."

Les gave a wave.

"There are a couple other guys here that are Philadelphia here," Reid continued. "I spent 14 years there. I appreciated every bit of it. Jeff Lurie, I appreciated him being at the game and supporting me there, too."

