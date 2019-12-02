Andy Reid: LeSean McCoy isn’t getting younger, I have to manage him

Although the Chiefs had a big win over the Raiders today, running back LeSean McCoy didn’t do much. McCoy ran for just 10 yards on five carries, and added another 20 yards on three catches. But coach Andy Reid says it’s all part of the plan.

Reid said after the game that he thought the 31-year-old McCoy was fine, but he doesn’t want to give him too much playing time because at his age, McCoy can’t handle too big a workload.

“He did a nice job. He had productive runs today,” Reid said. “We’re not fooling anybody here, he’s not getting any younger, so it’s my responsibility to manage him as best I can, and I think I know him as well as anybody. So I’m going to do what I think is right on that. If it’s wrong then it’s my fault, so I’ll take that on my shoulders. I know he wants to play every play, and he loves to play.”

McCoy remains the Chiefs’ leading rusher this season, but Reid isn’t going to give any running back a big workload.