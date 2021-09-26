Report: Andy Reid leaves stadium in ambulance, Chiefs players told he should be OK

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not speak with the media after Sunday's game because he was feeling ill, the Chiefs told reporters.

Reid was reportedly feeling ill enough that he left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Fortunately, Chiefs players were told that Reid should be alright and everything is being done as a precaution.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

The 63-year-old Reid was apparently well enough to stay on the sideline during the game, a 30-24 Chiefs loss that knocked the team down to 1-2 and last place in the AFC West.

It was a frustrating game for Reid's team, who committed turnovers on their first three drives and allowed four touchdowns by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. A pass interference penalty on fourth-and-9 allowed the Chargers' game-winning drive to continue and the game ended on a failed Hail Mary attempt.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the game that Reid "seemed fine" during and after the game, per Fox 4's Harold Kuntz. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu also tweeted prayers for the coach's health: