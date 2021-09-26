  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Andy Reid leaves stadium in ambulance, Chiefs players told he should be OK

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not speak with the media after Sunday's game because he was feeling ill, the Chiefs told reporters.

Reid was reportedly feeling ill enough that he left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Fortunately, Chiefs players were told that Reid should be alright and everything is being done as a precaution.

The 63-year-old Reid was apparently well enough to stay on the sideline during the game, a 30-24 Chiefs loss that knocked the team down to 1-2 and last place in the AFC West.

It was a frustrating game for Reid's team, who committed turnovers on their first three drives and allowed four touchdowns by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. A pass interference penalty on fourth-and-9 allowed the Chargers' game-winning drive to continue and the game ended on a failed Hail Mary attempt.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the game that Reid "seemed fine" during and after the game, per Fox 4's Harold Kuntz. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu also tweeted prayers for the coach's health:

Recommended Stories