Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the Bills have checked in on running back Le'Veon Bell, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t do the same during his Thursday press conference.

Bell was released by the Jets on Wednesday and a report on Thursday listed the Chiefs, Bills, and Dolphins as the three teams in the running to sign him. Reid said that General Manager Brett Veach is in charge of personnel decisions and that he lets Reid know when there’s something Reid needs to know.

“Veach does all that,” Reid said, via the Associated Press. “I tell him, ‘If something happens, let me know,’ and that’s how we roll.”

First-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 81 carries for 344 yards and 17 catches for 169 yards. Darrel Williams has 17 touches and Darwin Thompson has six carries, so there hasn’t been much action for complementary backs in Kansas City so far this season.

Andy Reid on Le’Veon Bell: Brett Veach does all that originally appeared on Pro Football Talk