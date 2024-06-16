Andy Reid on Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris: ‘They’ve both done a nice job’

The Kansas City Chiefs spent their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft on former BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who will compete with Wanya Morris to start for the team at left tackle.

During comments to the media after practice last week, head coach Andy Reid told reporters what he saw from Suamataia and Morris during minicamp.

“They’ve both done a nice job. [I] like the production we’ve seen from both of them,” Reid said. “Both of them are young guys. So, we’ll just see how it all finishes up through camp. It’s good competition. We’re going to end up playing the five best guys and we’ll go from there. We’ll just see how it all plays out.”

Morris demonstrated solid play during his few appearances, while Donovan Smith dealt with injuries. Suamataia possesses a high ceiling with the potential to walk in the NFL and be a starting left tackle right away.

At the moment, left tackle is the most uncertain spot along the offensive line, so it is monumental that one of these two players shows they can handle the responsibility of blocking Mahomes’ blindside.

