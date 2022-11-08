Andy Reid on Kadarius Toney: We’ll keep working him in

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney didn’t do much in his Chiefs debut, but head coach Andy Reid liked what little he saw of the wideout.

Toney played nine offensive snaps and caught two passes from Patrick Mahomes for 12 yards. On Monday, Reid said those plays provided “a little taste of his quickness and ability to get open” and also praised Toney’s blocking as “unbelievable” during the 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.

Reid said that he expects Toney to take on more work as he continues to settle into life with his new team.

“He’ll keep working in,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “He just hasn’t played much, so we had him on a kind of number count, snap count, only had a few things in for him. We’ll keep working him in. I thought last week getting those practices in where he had the practice, the full practice, practice fast, and get to know Pat and what we do there, get to know the terminology, I thought was important for him. Then, you can start building on some things.”

Toney’s two catches in his Chiefs debut matched his total with the Giants in two appearances early this season and Reid’s comments suggest there should be more passes coming his way in Week 10 and beyond.

