After adding receiver Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs seem set to play him in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

While head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that he didn’t want to put Gordon in a poor position by putting him on the field too soon, it seems like Reid is getting more comfortable with the idea of the receiver making his debut.

“He’s very smart and has picked things up quickly,” Reid said Wednesday, via ArrowheadPride.com. “He’s had a little bit of the flavor of the offense when he was in Cleveland, so he understands some of the language there.”

Gordon’s first head coach when he entered the league back in 2012 was Pat Shurmur, who was on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2008.

Beyond that, Reid said Gordon is feeling good from his workouts with the team.

“He feels like he’s in pretty good shape and wants to get going,” Reid said. “He’s got experience, and I learned over years that the veteran guys will tell you how they’re feeling and where they’re at because they know what’s ahead of them and they surely don’t want to embarrass themselves. He feels good about getting in there and getting it started. We’ll see where it goes from there — whether he’s active or not or whatever. We’ll just see how it goes.”

Gordon hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019, when he caught a 58-yard pass for the Seahawks in their Week 15 victory over the Panthers.

Andy Reid: Josh Gordon is very smart and has picked things up quickly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk